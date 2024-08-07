PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Beanie Bishop's early training camp success no surprise to WVU coaches

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

Former Mountaineer Beanie Bishop found himself as the starter on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart ahead of their first preseason game.

Bishop held the top spot of nickel corner for the Steelers, the only rookie to earn the top spot thus far.

"You go to the Steelers practice and Beanie Bishop is breaking up passes," WVU's co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach ShaDon Brown said.

Brown recently visited a Steelers practice where he saw Bishop as well as former Mountaineer Zach Frazier who is listed as a backup on the first depth chart for Pittsburgh.

"He’s a hard worker, he’s a Steeler, he fits that blue collar, that mentality. He fits [Steelers head coach] Mike Tomlin, he’s a worker he’s always going to be doing more than what's required," Brown said. "He’s just a guy that’s always overachieved and that underdog mentality he embraced that, he loves that. He doesn’t want to be on top, he wants to be fighting from the bottom. He’ll make their 53 [man roster] and he’ll make plays for them. It’s a shame they didn’t draft him but that’s OK, they’ll have to pay him at some point."

Brown is not the only coach who has taken notice of the performances from Bishop. WVU head coach Neal Brown has also seen Bishop's success and said he's not surprised one bit.

"I reached out to him. They’re there for a reason and that’s what I try to communicate to them. Don’t give them a reason to say no. I’m zero surprised on Beanie. He was here most of the summer soon as they got done with mandatory OTAs, he’s a football player," Brown said. "Maybe he doesn’t check off the size, but he’s a football player. I fully expect him to make the roster."

Bishop will get his first crack at things on Friday when the Steelers host the Houston Texans in their first preseason game.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvYmVhbmllLWJpc2hvcC1zLWVhcmx5LXRyYWluaW5nLWNh bXAtc3VjY2Vzcy1uby1zdXJwcmlzZS10by13dnUtY29hY2hlcyIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGd2Vz dHZpcmdpbmlhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGYmVhbmllLWJpc2hvcC1z LWVhcmx5LXRyYWluaW5nLWNhbXAtc3VjY2Vzcy1uby1zdXJwcmlzZS10by13 dnUtY29hY2hlcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==