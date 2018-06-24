Beaver picks WVU
West Virginia landed a big, quite literal, commitment Sunday when Spotsylvania (Va.) Massaponax offensive lineman Donavan Beaver selected the program.
Beaver, 6-foot-7, 295-pounds, was on campus for a visit during the course of the annual 7-on-7 event and was seen talking with the coaching staff including head coach Dana Holgorsen.
He announced his decision on social media.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect selected the Mountaineers over offers from Florida, Virginia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Virginia and a host of others. He recently visited Florida.
Beaver is slated to start his career on the offensive line and received an offer from the Mountaineers during the spring.
WVSports.com will have more with Beaver in the near future.
I’m very proud to announce that I have committed to West Virginia University!!!! pic.twitter.com/pJtHRK4cpX— Donavan Beaver (@donavanbeaver) June 24, 2018
