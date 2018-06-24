SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia landed a big, quite literal, commitment Sunday when Spotsylvania (Va.) Massaponax offensive lineman Donavan Beaver selected the program.

Beaver, 6-foot-7, 295-pounds, was on campus for a visit during the course of the annual 7-on-7 event and was seen talking with the coaching staff including head coach Dana Holgorsen.

He announced his decision on social media.