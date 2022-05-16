Behind Enemy Lines: Early Preview: Pittsburgh
WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an early glimpse at what is happening this off-season with the season opening opponent Pittsburgh.
And for that we catch up with PantherLair.com Publisher Chris Peak for an in-depth look at what is currently happening within the Panthers football program.
Pitt is coming off a 11-3 season and an ACC Championship for the renewal of the 105th meeting of the Backyard Brawl set for Sept. 1, 2022.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news