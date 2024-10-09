Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa State

What can you expect from the Cyclones? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in CycloneReport.com Publisher Bill Seals.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 Conference home night contest with Iowa State.

What is the pulse of this Iowa State team? Has this start been unexpected?

I think the Cyclones are riding about as high as they ever have under Matt Campbell, as the program is 5-0 for the first time since the 1980 season. Those inside the walls of the football complex would never say they’re surprised, but even those outside the program felt this could happen once Iowa State got past Iowa in week two.

The Hawkeyes had been the team’s nemesis early in Campbell’s tenure, but ISU has now won two of the last three in that series. Getting through the non-conference slate 3-0, ISU’s first two games of the Big 12 were expected to be wins. But there’s still a long ways to go and I think Campbell and his coaching staff are keeping the team grounded with a week-to-week mentality.

How has Rocco Becht handled the role as the starter this year? Where has he improved?

He’s playing at a much higher level than he did during his first season on the job in 2023, as he had the benefit of an entire offseason knowing he would be the guy. I think he’s being very decisive with the ball in his hands. When the pressure is there, he’s getting rid of the ball quickly and usually making the right decisions. He also showed a bit more scrambling ability against Baylor than we’ve seen during his previous 18 starts. He also has two of the best receivers of the Campbell era at his disposal in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.

What type of offense does Iowa State use and who are the playmakers to watch?

It’s a pretty multiple offense that also likes to feature the tight end. Higgins and Noel dominate the wide receiver targets, and the former is riding a national-best streak of seven straight games with a touchdown reception, but Becht doesn’t hesitate to get tight end Ben Brahmer involved.

ISU is also playing its first season under new offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, who replaced current Los Angeles Rams staffer Nate Scheelhaase in the offseason. Mouser has seemed to have been given more freedom to bring his own ideas to the offensive playbook, plus utilize ideas from others on the staff such as former North Dakota State offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tyler Roehl. The Cyclone offensive line is also playing at a much higher level than we’ve seen it in years and has paved the way for 237 yards or more in three straight games.

Same defensively?

Iowa State continues to play much of the time in its base 3-3-5 alignment that features a three-high safety look. The strength of this group is the secondary and with those three veteran safeties Beau Freyler, Jeremiah Cooper and Malik Verdon who have combined for four interceptions in five games. This is also a defense that’s been dealing with a multitude of injuries, however.

Linebacker is at the forefront, where four players with starting experience were out for large parts of last week’s game. Caleb Bacon, Will McLaughlin and Carson Willich were already out for Baylor, but then they also lost Cael Brezina early on and were forced to roll with walk-on Rylan Barnes throughout the second half. The injury situation will be one to watch as the Cyclones continue through the conference season, as top defensive linemen Domonique Orange (shoulder) and JR Singleton (knee) also missed snaps on Saturday.

What are the keys to the game and how do you see this contest playing out?

I think this will be a huge test for the Cyclones to continue their undefeated run to start 2024, and the Mountaineers will be the best team they’ve played to date. The mounting injuries are a huge concern coming out of a very physical game against Baylor. I’m not sure Vegas knew the totality of it when installing Iowa State as three-point favorites.

Not even the media really knows, either, and won’t meet with Campbell until Tuesday. This is a team that’s struggled to stop the run at times and the running back tandem of CJ Donaldson and Jaheim White will be a huge focal point, plus a mobile quarterback in Garrett Greene. ISU will need to stop the run and also force a few turnovers like it has this season. Offensively, getting another balanced effort will be another key and not being turned into a one-dimensional unit. At this point in game week, I’ve got the Cyclones and Mountaineers as a toss-up.