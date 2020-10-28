In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with Kansas State.

What can you expect from the Wildcats? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in K-StateOnline.com publisher Derek Young.





1. Kansas State lost their starting quarterback for the season. How has Will Howard played and how much has it changed the offense? What are his strengths?

Will Howard has gotten better and better with every appearance. At first, they were a bit reluctant to push the envelope with him at quarterback. They kept it buttoned down and didn't allow him to lose the game for the Wildcats. That was the case against Texas Tech in the second half and then again for most of the game against TCU. They unleashed him a little against Kansas and he came through in a big way. That was the third quarter.

It hasn't really changed the offense much this year. It wasn't the most prolific even when Skylar Thompson was under center. Their style and pace of play is pretty different from everyone else, so it makes more sense to look at their efficiency numbers and they are in the top three or four in the Big 12 on the offensive side of the ball in some of the per drive numbers.