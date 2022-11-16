In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at Kansas State.

What can you expect from the Wildcats? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in EMAWOnline.com Managing Editor Mason Voth.





1. What's your take on the Wildcats season to date? Have they exceeded expectations or about where they were expected to be?

It has been a strange season for K-State, because they are probably right on track with their expectations, but the rest of the Big 12 hasn't lived up to theirs. The Tulane loss in the non-con was a real head-scratcher and is what weighs down the record of a team that is 5-2 in conference play, but they needed to lose that game or Adrian Martinez and the offense would have gotten a rude awakening in Big 12 play.