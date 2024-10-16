Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas State

What can you expect from the Wildcats? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in EMAWOnline.com Publisher Kevin Fielder.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at Kansas State.

1. What is the pulse of this Kansas State team and how have they played compared to expectations? Has this team played their best yet?

After the disastrous game against BYU, there were a lot of doubts around K-State, and it felt like they had more problems than solutions. However, their last two games -- wins against Oklahoma State and Colorado -- have changed the mood around K-State. K-State is leaving meat on the bone, but they have played some of their best games over the last two weeks. The Oklahoma State game was as complete a performance as we've seen from K-State, and the Colorado win allowed the team to battle adversity.

If they combine the two performances and have a complete performance with complimentary football, K-State can return to Arlington. That feels like the next step, but K-State is playing their best performance after the BYU loss, and that's an encouraging sign.

2. How has Avery Johnson performed in his role as the starter? What are his strengths and his weaknesses?

It's been an up-and-down year for Avery Johnson. At times, he's looked like the complete package, throwing the ball around the field while beating teams on the ground. Other times, he's had some boneheaded errors that have led to turnovers or big plays for the defense. Against Colorado, Johnson struggled with pressure, taking some costly sacks or missing some receivers. He handled the blitz well on the final drive, but it might've been Johnson's most inconsistent performance through the air.

At his peak, Johnson is an extra weapon in the running game, as K-State uses him on designed quarterback runs or scrambles. Johnson then combines that running ability with his arm talent to hit shots down the field. This ability opens up plays horizontally and vertically for K-State's offense, which will help the entire offense take the next step.

The good news is that Johnson has improved week-over-week. He's playing some of his best football down the stretch, allowing K-State to win every game. If he can stay healthy and improve in the quick game, Johnson can help the offense remain on a timeline that they're comfortable with.

3. What type of offense do the Wildcats run and who are the playmakers to watch?

K-State's offense starts with their ability to run the ball. Whether it's Dylan Edwards, DJ Giddens, or Avery Johnson, K-State feels versatile on the ground, allowing them to beat teams in many ways. Look for the offense to play with two or three tight ends on most plays, forcing teams to use fewer defensive backs. The tight ends play a vital role in the offense, tasked with being lead blockers at the point of attack. The interesting wrinkle that K-State's offense has is Johnson's ability to beat teams on the ground. K-State will run a lot of option plays, giving Johnson the ability to keep the ball or hand it off to their running backs.

From there, K-State will look to hit teams deep through the air. Chunk plays are a significant part of the offense, often targeting one of the tight ends or wide receiver Jayce Brown down the field. Against Colorado, Johnson connected with Brown for a 30-yard gain to put them in scoring position. Later, he connected with Brown for the game-winning touchdown on a chunk play down the field.

The player to watch on offense is Giddens, though. Giddens has emerged as one of the best running backs in the country, and his ability to make defenders miss is unique. Giddens might not be the fastest running back, but he packs a punch, allowing him to turn one-yard gains into first downs.

4. Same on defense?

K-State's defense is built on its three-safety look, with Marques Sigle, VJ Payne, and Jordan Riley the headliners at the back end. The three safeties mean that K-State can play with versatile looks that can confuse defenses. However, their secondary has struggled through the early part of the season. Colorado hit them for big plays, as did Tulane and Arizona at times. The secondary is a work in progress, but Jacob Parrish has stood out. He left the game against Colorado with an injury, but he's been reliable in coverage.

K-State's front seven has been a standout this season. Brendan Mott might be the best pass rusher in the Big 12, and he made plenty of plays against Shedeur Sanders. The Wildcats feel like they have multiple defensive ends that can impact the game, so keep an eye on Tobi Osunsanmi and Cody Stufflebean, too. At linebacker, Austin Romaine has been one of the most productive linebackers in the country. He's solid in run defense and can be a reliable pass rusher. Austin Moore is the leader of the group, and he's the player tasked to defend running backs in space. The front seven plays a significant role in the defense, as they have to generate pressure with four or five people for the most part.

5. What are the keys to this game and how do you see this game playing out?

K-State's offense has to stay on schedule as much as possible. DJ Giddens is an incredibly productive player, but the offense struggles to function when they get to second or third-and-long. If K-State can avoid the mistakes that put them behind the sticks, they can continue establishing the run at a high level. That will allow them to win the time of possession battle and produce deep shots.

Defensively, K-State must maintain discipline and not get too aggressive in the secondary. Big plays were a significant reason why Colorado was able to come back and make things interesting in the fourth quarter, and it's part of why Tulane was able to get off to a strong start. It won't just fall on the secondary, though. The pass rush has to get home and sack Garrett Greene, forcing the West Virginia offense into adverse situations.

Ultimately, this is a game K-State can win. While they've struggled on the road, K-State's ability to run the ball and generate big plays on offense should keep them in the lead. While their defense has struggled against the pass, they've shut down some of the best running backs in the country, including Ollie Gordon III of Oklahoma State. I think K-State will win this game, but it will be a dog fight. Don't expect a lot of points from either team. K-State wins 23-20.