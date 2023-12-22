What can you expect from the Tar Heels? Well, we contacted an authority on the subject in TarHeelIllustrated.com Publisher Andrew Jones.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Duke's Mayo Bowl Matchup with North Carolina.

1. What’s the situation at quarterback and how much does that change the offense?

With Maye not playing, UNC turns to redshirt freshman Conner Harrell, a 6-foot, 205-pounder whose speed is off the charts, but who also has very limited experience. He has played just 21 snaps this season and hasn’t looked sharp throwing the ball.

He was valedictorian in high school and member of the National Honor Society, he also has a high football IQ. Harrell won consecutive state titles in the highest class in Alabama, so the belief is he will be very good at some point.

However, he hasn’t been all that consistent in practice since arriving, which has hampered his development. Now, as the guy for a couple of weeks, it will be interesting to hear about his level of consistency in practice.

UNC will have two other scholarship QBs available. Jefferson Boaz, who has barely played and entered the portal, and true freshman Tad Hudson, who has not taken a snap. So, this is clearly a position of concern for the Tar Heels.

2. What type of offense do the Tar Heels run and who are the playmakers to watch

They run a spread offense with a lot of power running. Omarion Hampton is an All-American running back who hits holes hard, and at 230 pounds, regularly gets to the second level where he is very hard to bring down. He can burst pass the secondary, too.

Maye was a good runner, and they had a decent number of designed runs for him, but were wise limiting them. Harrell is supremely fast, has looked good running in his limited time, so expect a more ball-control approach in the bowl game because it suits the personnel, and to keep Carolina’s defense off the field some.

Related: West Virginia looks for energy from young players in bowl

3. Same on the defensive side?

The Tar Heels run a 4-3 defense with one of the ends more like a hybrid outside linebacker. Kaimon Rucker is a clear edge rusher, but he usually lines up as an upright OLB. UNC also uses a fifth DB much of the time, even in some obvious run situations.

The Heels don’t blitz as much as Gene Chizik said they would this year, I think because they have had minimal success when doing so. Plus, they haven’t been too comfortable leaving the corners on islands, so they’ve not been as aggressive as everyone expected.

4. What’s the pulse around the program with this bowl game? Is there excitement about going to Charlotte?

Most fans that voice their opinions aren’t excited at all. The team’s best player on both sides of the ball aren’t playing, there are zero expectations for Harrell, West Virginia hasn’t generated a lot of excitement, and the base is generally down on Mack Brown and the direction of the program.

Carolina lost its last four games last season after starting 9-1, and after being 6-0 and ranked in the top 10 this season, it has dropped four of five ACC games. So, I’d say excitement across the board is lukewarm at best.

5. Any injuries or opt outs of note?

UNC will not have a scholarship tight end available for the game, they have either transferred or are injured. The Heels will be without their best defensive back, who is injured, may start a walk-on at center due to opt outs, are down to a few receivers with any experience because of Tez Walker going pro and two others hitting the portal.

Bowl games have become exhibitions, so the UNC team that ran out of the tunnel each week will be a shell of itself in the bowl game.

6. How do you see this game playing out and what are the keys for North Carolina?

Given that the Mountaineers are No. 3 in the nation running the ball, and UNC has long had trouble stopping the run, and that Harrell will take over with limited experienced pass catchers, it’s hard to see the Tar Heels getting a victory.

I am not sure how many WVU players have opted out of the game, but based on what I do know, I see a two-TD WVU victory.