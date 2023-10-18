What can you expect from the Cowboys? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in O-StateIllustrated.com publisher Jeff Johnson.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with Oklahoma State.

1. After a tough start it seems this Oklahoma State team has found their footing. What’s been the difference?

WVU fans may or may not know, but OSU started the season with a *3* quarterback rotation. I said around game 2 that it was either 5-d chess or one of the dumber ideas I've seen in college football. Three guys, getting ~4 series per game, with a further rotation of who starts, goes second and last. In retrospect, it wasn't 5D chess and may have cost the Cowboys back-to-back losses. South Alabama dominated that game and QB play wasn't a huge factor...but if Alan Bowman had a game or two under his belt as the guy, who knows.

While having a QB1 is certainly a big part of the surge, it's not all. Ollie Gordon was stuck in a similar rotation at RB through three games, even though he was clearly the best available back. He's been a workhorse and warhorse since becoming the RB1 in game four at Iowa State. Both positions have benefitted from some changes in blocking schemes and a starting OL starting to get toward adequate. Defensively, the Cowboys are adjusting to new DC Bryan Nardo and it's been a lot of peaks and valleys, but they've played well enough to win the last two.

2. How has Bowman played under center? What are his strengths?

I assume you mean behind center, though OSU has added some under-center plays this year. Bowman has been solid, but not necessarily the guy who tore up the Big 12 in two partial seasons at Texas Tech. Early this season and with a very leaky OL, Bowman was clearly a bit gun-shy, speeding through reads and often throwing off of his back foot. As he's gotten more comfortable as the guy he's shown marked improvement He's also had better protection in that same time. He's actually been used effectively - and very, very selectively - in the run game. Bowman is not fast by any definition, but those selective plays and situations, he's been fast enough. He's an excellent game-manager, generally makes good decisions and has taken on a big leadership role as an elder statesman.

3. What does the offense look like? Playmakers to watch?

It's pretty much the same offense Gundy and OSU have rolled out there the last couple of seasons, minus most of the QB run game Spencer Sanders was so good at. As mentioned, Ollie Gordon has been outstanding, posting a 100/100 rushing/receiving game Saturday against KU. Brennan Presley is probably the most dynamic Cowboy weapon, and they have gotten creative in getting him more touches the last couple of games. Rashod Owens is a guy who's bounced around in several positions, but has stepped up on the outside with Wazzu transfer DeZhaun Stribling out for the year.

4. Same on the defensive side?

Nardo's 3-3-5 has looked good at times and very bad at times. There were a lot of busted coverages at ISU that probably cost OSU the game, although a couple of those were of the slip and fall variety. Cameron Epps was victimized in his first start at safety at ISU, but then had a huge comeback game against KSU. Linebacker Nikolas Martin has been OSU's most active defender. He's young and makes mistakes, but makes those at full speed. Pass rush specialist has converted to outside linebacker. His duties haven't changed a whole lot, but he's lining up further from the LOS and starts more upright...but still can wreak havoc on QB's. The OSU defensive line has been very solid up front.

5. Any injuries of note?

As mentioned above, Stribling is out for the season and a big loss. Fellow transfer Justin Wright (Tulsa) has had knee surgery and will redshirt. Wright was expected to be a highly experienced, high quality to the linebacking corps. Safety Lyrik Rawls is also out for the season.

As far as injuries last Saturday, OSU seems to have come out of it fairly clean on the injury front. A big one to watch though is left tackle Dalton Cooper, who left the game early and did not return. Cooper's return to his natural position on the left side was a big stabilizing factor, starting with the KSU game. (Why he was first put on the right side early in the season has never really been explained).

6. What are the keys to this game and how do you see it playing out?

I think WVU's ability to bounce back after the devastating loss at Houston has to be a big factor. On OSU's end of things, continued improvement on both sides of the ball will be big as well. Specifically, the offense has struggled mightily in the red zone and kicking a bunch of field goals every game will eventually bite you. I think OSU has a momentum advantage, but that may be a wash with WVU's home field advantage. I foresee a pretty close game that's decided in the fourth quarter.