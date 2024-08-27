In an effort to bring you in-depth insight into the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the season opener inside Milan Puskar Stadium against Penn State.

1. What are the expectations for this Penn State team? What are the questions? Any major injuries?

Make no mistake about it, the expectation is for this team to make the College Football Playoff. Dating back to 2016, when Penn State should have been in the CFP over Ohio State, the Nittany Lions would have made the CPF in every season except two (2020, 2021) under the new 12-team format. With an easier schedule (no Oregon or Michigan, Ohio State at home), the expectation is for this team to win at least 10 games and finally get over the CFP hump.

That said, there are some question marks that could derail that. They lose two really, really good offensive tackles who will both be starting left tackles on Sundays this fall. Replacing that is not easy. There are also major concerns about depth at defensive end and linebacker, each of those positions could be an injury or two away from major issues. As long as the starters stay healthy they'll be more than fine at those positions, but injuries happen. Finally, there is wide receiver. Will someone finally step up after a brutal 2023 season for the position group? The coaching staff feels good about what they have seen from the room in camp, but they need to put it all together on game days.

2. How did Drew Allar improve throughout the year? What are the expectations for him this year and where does he have to make the leap? Is it safe to say this team will go as far as he will?

A lot of times it is lazy to say a team will go as far as their quarterback, but that is likely the case with the Nittany Lions. There is no denying Allar's talent. His arm is special and his ceiling is sky high. That said, he needs to learn to trust the arm more and be more aggressive. Some of the passiveness last year likely came from the offense Mike Yurcich was calling, he was fired for a reason, as well as the struggles of the wide receiver room. Allar also needs to prove he can throw the ball when he has to. Last season, outside of a late drive to avoid being upset by Indiana, Allar was never able to effectively throw the ball down the field when it was needed. Just look at the Ohio State and Michigan games. With even one or two completed passes down the field Penn State may have won both of those games, especially the game in Columbus. Until Allar proves he can do this it will be a question mark, and is a reason why it's important for Penn State to avoid playing from behind in the second half against WVU. If Allar can take a step or two this season, not only does he lock himself in as a first-round pick in April, Penn State is also likely College Football Playoff-bound.

3. How similar will this offense be to the one West Virginia played last year? Where are the strengths and who are the key players to watch?

While there will be some similarities, I believe Andy Kotelnicki will make a lot of changes. That said, due to Kotelnicki's time in the Big 12 at Kansas it should not be completely foreign to WVU fans. I expect Kotelnicki to do a better job of utilizing the players in ways that will highlight what they do best instead of trying to force them into his system, which was a problem at times with Yurcich.

The two biggest playmakers to watch will be the running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. One of the best running back duos in the country, I believe both will have a big season in Kotelnicki's offense, and expect Singleton to really become a weapon in the passing game. Tight end Tyler Warren, and wide receivers Trey Wallace and Liam Clifford (Sean's little brother) are players to watch as well. Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming should be relied upon as a receiver who can consistently get open to move the chains on third down.

4. How about the defense? Same scheme and how does the unit look after having some losses to the NFL?

The defense lost some damn good players, especially EDGE rushers Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac. Nickle back Daequan Hardy was probably the most underrated and underappreciated player on the roster the past two seasons. That said, this group should still be excellent. The biggest change scheme-wise from Manny Diaz to Tom Allen will be the way their 4-2-5 base is deployed. With Manny, the 5th defensive back was often a cornerback but with Allen it will be a safety. This bodes well for Penn State who has likely has the best safety room in the big Ten sans Ohio State.

Despite losing their top two defensive ends from last season, the defensive line should still be a strength. The Nittany Lions go five deep with future NFL players at defensive tackle and it is also a very experienced, mature group. There are some depth concerns at defensive end due to Jamieal Lyons being dismissed from the team and Zuriah Fisher out for the season with injury, but Abdul Carter is a preseason All-American and a future first-round pick. Dan Dennis-Sutton is a former five-star recruit who will be entering his first season as a starter and is a future top 60-75 NFL Draft pick as well. Based on the percentage of disruptive plays per snaps played, few defensive ends in the Big Ten has been more disruptive the past two seasons than Amin Vanover.

Cornerback was hit hard by the NFL Draft, but Georgia transfer A.J. Harris has generated a ton of buzz, Florida transfer Jalen Kimber has been solid, and the staff is very high on returning cornerback Cam Miller and Zion Tracy. Additionally, there may not be a player in the program who has improved more since the end of last season than Audavion Collins. Combine all of that with Terry Smith's track record and you still feel really good about cornerback. Will it be an elite defense like last season? Maybe not, but there is plenty of reason to expect Penn State's defense to still be one of the best not just in the Big Ten, but in the entire FBS.

5. What has the talk been about this game both within the program and the fan base?

James Franklin's mantra is always the same. 1-0 every week, and never looking past the next opponent. Now, there are certainly games where they are looking ahead. I can promise you that after this game a lot of their attention will turn toward September 28th's conference opener and not the looming matchups with Bowling Green and Kent State. That said, West Virginia certainly is not a team you can overlook and expect to beat, especially in Morgantown. Penn State players have had a lot of complimentary things to say about the Mountaineers and how tough of a matchup they expect this to be, the team should be ready to go for kickoff.

As for the fans, I think a lot of it varies depending on the age. Older fans who remember the Northeastern regional rivalries of 70s, 80s, and into the early 90s, cherish this matchup and wish it were still a yearly game. As for younger fans, they're excited for a tough non-conference test, but do not think the fact it's West Virginia necessarily moves the needle any differently than a home and home such as the one with Auburn did.

6. What are the keys to this game and how do you see it playing out in the end?

I think it will be important for Penn State to weather the early storm. Mountaineer Field will be rocking, especially if WVU can punch first. It will also be important for Penn State's offense to get into rhythm quickly. It's the first game with a new offense and it's coming in a hostile road environment, you have to expect some bumps along the way. It will be important that Penn State smooths those out as quickly as possible, or else they could find themselves in a near hole.

Ultimately, I think the Nittany Lions are the more talented team and that will win out. Even if the offense struggles early, the defense should once again be stout and keep the Mountaineer offense bottled up until Penn State can find its stride. Give me the Nittany Lions in a game that I expect to be tight throughout.

Penn State 27

West Virginia 20