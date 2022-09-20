A popular feature on WVSports.com, we Go Behind Enemy Lines by catching up with HokieHaven.com Editor Tim Sullivan for an on-the-ground look at Virginia Tech and some of the developments within the Hokies program leading up to Thursday.

The Mountaineers take on Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with the program looking for consecutive wins after beating the Hokies 27-21 last season.





1. Where is this football team at after a few games? How has the outlook changed from the pre-season good or bad?

It's probably about where it was expected both in terms of performance and record (though certainly the expected loss was Boston College, not Old Dominion). The team has made some clear strides forward in terms of cohesiveness and execution, and is a couple major mistakes away from carrying a 3-0 record at this point.