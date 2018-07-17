SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Last season was a good one for the Big 12 Conference on the football field.

The league was represented in the College Football Playoff, held its first conference championship game inside AT&T Stadium, had the Heisman Trophy winner and put 80-percent of its teams in the post-season, going 5-3 in the process.

And those are just a few of the accomplishments.

“We had a very good year in 2017-18 in many different ways and we’re looking forward to 2018 as well,” commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.

The Big 12 is set up where each of the teams square off against one another and then the top two teams meet in the league’s championship game. It’s the only league that guarantees that one plays two in the league title game and while it does present a challenging route it is the one that fits the conference.

“Nobody is going to win the Big 12 by who they don’t play,” Bowlsby said.

The perceived downside to that was that it also guarantees a rematch in the championship game but that also isn’t that uncommon across all leagues considering it’s happened 41 times before and seven of the nine games last season were regular season rematches, Bowlsby said.

The league continues to play the largest portion of non-conference power five games with a total of 37-percent of those coming in that variety.

“Highest by quite a distance,” Bowlsby said.

Over the past two years, the league has won a total of 65-percent of its games during that time and has a guaranteed seven bowl partners heading into the 2018 campaign.

But the biggest holdup for the league is to win a national championship. It’s something that he eluded the makeup of the league for over a decade and would further cement its place on the field.

This season’s Big 12 Conference Championship game will again be played in AT&T Stadium and is set for Dec. 1 with tickets going on sale July 20 on Seat Geek. The game is set to be played for three more years in that location under the current arrangement.

And with an impressive season a year ago, Bowlsby is excited for what this year could bring.

“Every Saturday in the fall is going to be a real adventure,” he said.