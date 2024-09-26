PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Big 12 presents plenty of close contests

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia is in a bye week sitting at 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

It was a close, hard-fought win where the Mountaineers railed from 28-17 down with just 5:39 remaining to beat Kansas 32-28 in the league opener.

It was the exact type of game that West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has discussed countless times when the league is mentioned as it’s likely going to feature a lot of tight contests that are decided in the final minutes given the makeup of the conference.

Out of the six Big 12 matchups in week 4 including the West Virginia win, a total of four of them were within one possession.

“That’s the way it’s going to be,” Brown said.

The biggest reason for that is the fact that the league features good coaching and there’s not much of a talent disparity between the various teams in the conference from one through 16. That means things boil down to final possessions between the teams.

“Games are going to come down to the end and a lot of times it comes down to special teams,” Brown said. “It’s really not who makes the big play, it’s really who doesn’t have the big negative.”

Turnover margin and home-field advantage matter in the Big 12, but in most instances it comes down to which team is able to effectively run the football the best. That isn’t always the case such as in that win over Kansas but over time it has proven to be a factor across the league as a whole.

The Mountaineers still have eight games remaining in the 2024 season in the league which certainly presents opportunities if that theory plays out, but there are also pitfalls. And West Virginia is working to ensure that they end up on the positive side of those tightly contested battles.

“The good thing is you have an opportunity to win every game. The bad news is you have an opportunity to lose every game,” Brown said.

----------

