Big 12 Roundup: Five teams remain undefeated in Big 12 play

The Big 12 is starting to feel a level of separation from the top to the bottom of the league, but there will certainly be that separation at the top as two undefeated's face one another this weekend.

There are five teams in the Big 12 who have not yet suffered a conference loss. Texas Tech leads the way at 3-0 while BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, and West Virginia are 2-0 in the league.

Texas Tech went on the road and beat Arizona, 28-22 this weekend. Iowa State held serve at home beating Baylor, while West Virginia had a convincing win over Oklahoma State on the road. BYU and Colorado were on a bye week.

Six teams sit at 1-1 in the league, with Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas State, UCF, and Utah hitting that mark.

Arizona lost to Texas Tech, Arizona State had a comeback win over Kansas, UCF lost a non-conference game to Florida, while Cincinnati, Kansas State, and Utah were on their bye week.

Towards the bottom of the standings, there are two teams at 1-2 and three teams who are 0-3 and still winless in conference play.

TCU lost at home to Houston, with the Cougars winning, 30-19. Both those teams are 1-2.

Kansas lost their fifth consecutive game as they dropped another game in the fourth quarter. Baylor lost their third straight game, while Oklahoma State also lost their third game in a row.

This week 10 of the 16 teams are in action. Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas Tech are on their bye week.