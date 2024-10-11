Big 12 Roundup: Five teams remain undefeated in Big 12 play

in other news
A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Iowa State Football Series
West Virginia vs. Iowa State: A Historical Football Showdown As West Virginia gears up to host Iowa State.
Iowa State's Matt Campbell previews WVU and praises expected atmosphere
What Matt Campbell said ahead of West Virginia game
West Virginia growing, developing on defense
West Virginia put together their best effort of the season on defense against Oklahoma State.
West Virginia looks for a better showing with a spotlight on the program
West Virginia has played their way into another major opportunity at home with No. 11 Iowa State coming to town.
2026 DB Devonte Anderson ready to see West Virginia
Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange 2026 defensive back Devonte Anderson plans to visit West Virginia.
The Big 12 is starting to feel a level of separation from the top to the bottom of the league, but there will certainly be that separation at the top as two undefeated's face one another this weekend.
There are five teams in the Big 12 who have not yet suffered a conference loss. Texas Tech leads the way at 3-0 while BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, and West Virginia are 2-0 in the league.
Texas Tech went on the road and beat Arizona, 28-22 this weekend. Iowa State held serve at home beating Baylor, while West Virginia had a convincing win over Oklahoma State on the road. BYU and Colorado were on a bye week.
Six teams sit at 1-1 in the league, with Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas State, UCF, and Utah hitting that mark.
Arizona lost to Texas Tech, Arizona State had a comeback win over Kansas, UCF lost a non-conference game to Florida, while Cincinnati, Kansas State, and Utah were on their bye week.
Towards the bottom of the standings, there are two teams at 1-2 and three teams who are 0-3 and still winless in conference play.
TCU lost at home to Houston, with the Cougars winning, 30-19. Both those teams are 1-2.
Kansas lost their fifth consecutive game as they dropped another game in the fourth quarter. Baylor lost their third straight game, while Oklahoma State also lost their third game in a row.
This week 10 of the 16 teams are in action. Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas Tech are on their bye week.
Schedule
Friday
Utah @ Arizona State
Saturday
Cincinnati @ UCF
Arizona @ BYU
Iowa State @ West Virginia
Kansas State @ Colorado
Ranked Teams
Four teams are ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. Iowa State is the highest-ranked team at No. 11. BYU follows them at No. 14, Utah is at No. 16, and Kansas State is at No. 18.
Two teams received votes as Texas Tech got seven votes and Colorado received three.
Players of the Week
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State, RB — Co-Offensive POTW
Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, RB — Co-Offensive POTW
Sam Leavitt, Arizona State, QB — Newcomer POTW
A.J. Haulcy, Houston, DB — Defensive POTW
Tyler Loop, Arizona, K — Special Teams POTW
----------
