All 16 teams in the Big 12 will have officially played their first conference game of the season as Iowa State hits the road to face Houston and Arizona heads on the road to face Utah.

BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia, all began Big 12 play 1-0 with wins last week.

BYU knocked off Kansas State at home, while Utah hit the road and beat Oklahoma State as two of the bigger wins of the week. Texas Tech beat Arizona State, Colorado beat Baylor in a thriller, and Cincinnati shut out Houston, while WVU had a comeback home win over Kansas.

This means Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and TCU, are all 0-1 in league play.

This weekend, 14 of the 16 teams are playing with Arizona State and West Virginia getting bye weeks.