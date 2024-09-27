PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Big 12 Roundup: Week 5 brings first conference game for all teams

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

All 16 teams in the Big 12 will have officially played their first conference game of the season as Iowa State hits the road to face Houston and Arizona heads on the road to face Utah.

BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia, all began Big 12 play 1-0 with wins last week.

BYU knocked off Kansas State at home, while Utah hit the road and beat Oklahoma State as two of the bigger wins of the week. Texas Tech beat Arizona State, Colorado beat Baylor in a thriller, and Cincinnati shut out Houston, while WVU had a comeback home win over Kansas.

This means Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and TCU, are all 0-1 in league play.

This weekend, 14 of the 16 teams are playing with Arizona State and West Virginia getting bye weeks.

Weekend Schedule

BYU @ Baylor

Oklahoma State @ Kansas State

TCU @ Kansas

Colorado @ UCF

Iowa State @ Houston

Cincinnati @ Texas Tech

Arizona @ Utah

Ranked Teams

Five teams are ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Utah is ranked No. 10, Iowa State is ranked No. 18, Oklahoma State is ranked No. 20, BYU is ranked No. 22, and Kansas State is ranked No. 23.

UCF received three votes and Arizona received two votes in the poll this week.

Players of the Week

The following players earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors this past week.

Utah running back Micah Bernard was named offensive player of the week and quarterback Isaac Wilson was named newcomer of the week.

West Virginia spur Tyrin Bradley was named defensive player of the week.

BYU returner Parker Kingston was named special teams player of the week.

----------

