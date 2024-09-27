Big 12 Roundup: Week 5 brings first conference game for all teams
All 16 teams in the Big 12 will have officially played their first conference game of the season as Iowa State hits the road to face Houston and Arizona heads on the road to face Utah.
BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia, all began Big 12 play 1-0 with wins last week.
BYU knocked off Kansas State at home, while Utah hit the road and beat Oklahoma State as two of the bigger wins of the week. Texas Tech beat Arizona State, Colorado beat Baylor in a thriller, and Cincinnati shut out Houston, while WVU had a comeback home win over Kansas.
This means Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and TCU, are all 0-1 in league play.
This weekend, 14 of the 16 teams are playing with Arizona State and West Virginia getting bye weeks.
Weekend Schedule
BYU @ Baylor
Oklahoma State @ Kansas State
TCU @ Kansas
Colorado @ UCF
Iowa State @ Houston
Cincinnati @ Texas Tech
Arizona @ Utah
Ranked Teams
Five teams are ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Utah is ranked No. 10, Iowa State is ranked No. 18, Oklahoma State is ranked No. 20, BYU is ranked No. 22, and Kansas State is ranked No. 23.
UCF received three votes and Arizona received two votes in the poll this week.
Players of the Week
The following players earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors this past week.
Utah running back Micah Bernard was named offensive player of the week and quarterback Isaac Wilson was named newcomer of the week.
West Virginia spur Tyrin Bradley was named defensive player of the week.
BYU returner Parker Kingston was named special teams player of the week.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe