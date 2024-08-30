Abraham Oyeadier makes his presence felt on the basketball court.

Oyeadier, 6-foot-10, 230-pounds, stands out physically and plays the game in that fashion as well. A Thick, strong defender and rebounder, the Ghana native finishes well around the rim and is a hard worker.

“Nose to the ground. No nonsense, works hard type of guy,” AOSS Prep head coach Jason Van Horn said. “First one in, last one out type of guy. Easiest way to say this is humble and hard-working.”

Oyeadier only spent one season with Van Horn but made his impact felt averaging 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest. So, naturally, the question becomes how was he was available at this late stage of the process given his skill set and what he could eventually develop into?

“That’s a good question. That’s a very popular question I was asked this year,” Van Horn said.

Van Horn felt that the combination of his transfer of schools, some coaching shake-up on college staffs, and recovering from an injury left him on the board. But his best basketball is very much ahead of him.

Even last season where Oyeadier was initially solely a defender and a rebounder, Van Horn stretched him out to where he could knock down 15-19 footers and even around the three-point line at times. And there’s a lot more meat left on the bone when it comes to his development.

“He’s got things that he has yet to show everybody he can do but a lot of us in the facility that spend time around him, we know. And he has a lot of capability that is getting ready to shine,” Van Horn said. “Very excited about the future for him. He’s got plenty of basketball left to go.”

The process with West Virginia happened quickly between the two and Van Horn believes he will benefit the Mountaineers away from the court as well given his willingness to lead. He is the type of player who often only spends time either in the classroom, weight room or on the basketball floor.

Oyeadier will be stepping into a situation at West Virginia where it’s hard to predict how he will fit in immediately, but Van Horn has watched him be an opposing force in any scenario he’s been placed in during his time as his head coach. But perhaps more importantly, Oyeadier is eager to learn.

“He’s the type of guy that’s going to figure it out,” he said.

It might not have been how it was planned, but Van Horn watched as Oyeadier’s faith never wavered that he would find the right fit at the college level. And now, he will have his full eligibility and a chance to continue his college basketball career in Morgantown.

“We love what’s going on for this kid,” Van Horn said. “He was humble and faithful the entire time.”