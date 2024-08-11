A pair of former Mountaineers in Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier made their NFL preseason debuts for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night.

The Steelers hosted the Texans and while they ended the night with a 20-12 defeat, both performed well as they got their first taste of NFL action.

Frazier did not start the game but played 39 snaps which was the fourth-most on the Steelers' offense. Pro Football Focus graded Frazier out to a 73.5 overall grade which was eight-best on the Pittsburgh offense.

Frazier received a 73.0 pass blocking grade and a 72.2 run blocking grade which was third-best on the team.