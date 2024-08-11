Bishop and Frazier get first taste of NFL action in preseason opener
A pair of former Mountaineers in Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier made their NFL preseason debuts for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night.
The Steelers hosted the Texans and while they ended the night with a 20-12 defeat, both performed well as they got their first taste of NFL action.
Frazier did not start the game but played 39 snaps which was the fourth-most on the Steelers' offense. Pro Football Focus graded Frazier out to a 73.5 overall grade which was eight-best on the Pittsburgh offense.
Frazier received a 73.0 pass blocking grade and a 72.2 run blocking grade which was third-best on the team.
Bishop did get the starting nod on the Pittsburgh defense and he played 20 snaps. Bishop finished the game tied for the team lead in tackles with four.
Bishop graded out with a 51.5 overall defensive grade per PFF but had the second-best tackling grade at 79.7.
"I thought he did some good things tonight but we got a lot of work in front of us and opportunities for a young guy like him to really round out his game from a detail perspective," Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Bishop after the game.
The Steelers will play their second preseason game next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. when they host the Buffalo Bills.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe