Blocking shots a strength for WVU in season's infancy

If there’s been one positive about West Virginia this season, it’s the ability to block shots.

Through five games, the Mountaineers rank second in the Big 12 and 17th nationally with an average of 6.4 blocks per game.

It should come as no surprise as, according to head coach Bob Huggins, improving there was an area of focus this offseason. Of the team’s seven newcomers, two of them have been praised for their defensive abilities at their previous stops. Suffice to say, their skills made the trip with them.

Dimon Carrigan, who transferred from FIU this offseason, is one of those newcomers.

With the Panthers last season, Carrigan ranked second in Conference USA with 2.5 blocks per game. This year, he leads the Mountaineers with two blocks per game.



