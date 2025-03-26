Bradley checks boxes for West Virginia

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez outlined his plan to fill the inside wide receivers coach position on the staff and Logan Bradley certainly checks those boxes.

The Mountaineers had to replace Blaine Stewart, who took an opportunity in the NFL, and Bradley brings youthful energy on the recruiting trail. That was one of the biggest things that Rodriguez wanted in a hire at the position and Bradley has strong ties to Texas as a Cedar Hill graduate.

And while Rodriguez didn't work with him at Mississippi he had heard plenty about him.

“Very important that somebody who can be a dynamic recruiter for us. That's what I think Logan can be, not a good recruiter - I think he'll be a great recruiter. He's already here and he's fired up to do that," he said.

Bradley had previously been at Auburn working as an offensive analyst with the tight ends, where he made an impact in recruiting.

"I’d say he’s a high-energy guy who excels at connecting with players and their families. He’s been the right-hand man for Ben Aigamaua for a couple of years and definitely has figured out what it means to recruit at a high level," said Caleb Jones, who covers recruiting for AuburnSports.com.

Bradley also spent time at Liberty as a graduate assistant and analyst for four seasons prior to that. Bradley played a role in recruiting Kaidon Salter and Amarian Williams to play for the Flames.

A good recruiter can be defined in many ways but for Rodriguez, it simply boils down to those coaches who are comfortable with going anywhere and landing potential prospects. While recruiting has become more position-based instead of area-driven, it helps if a coach has shown the ability to handle the role.

A former wide receiver and tight end in high school, Bradley also has obvious experience at the position and understands the current recruiting climate in college sports.

The Mountaineers were looking to get a young, energetic option on the coaching staff that can dive headfirst into recruiting and Bradley has those qualities. It’s a great opportunity at the power four level for Bradley to run his own position room, and the coaching staff has now rounded out with his addition.

Bradley fills that role, and the Mountaineers are hoping that it’s a strong fit all around.

“While the inside and outside wide receiver spots are a little bit different, the focus is on recruiting because that is where the biggest impact can be made,” Rodriguez said.