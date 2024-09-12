West Virginia head coach Neal Brown held his weekly radio show on Thursday night, talking all things Mountaineers ahead of their rivalry game against Pitt this weekend.

One of the only injuries West Virginia has faced through the first two weeks of the season is defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen. He left in the first half of the game last week against Albany, and Brown announced he would be out for a while going forward. "Edward Vesterinen he's going to be out for a good bit. He has a redshirt so if we need to use that we can because he's played three years in a row. Great guy, really kind of the leader in that defensive line room and he plays with a high motor," Brown said. Brown added there will be guys who fill in for him but they will miss his leadership and high motor on the field.

Anticipation for Backyard Brawl

This will be WVU's second rivalry game in three weeks and this game will be on somewhat of a national stage. Brown said his team has responded well in practice this week and he's excited for Saturday. "They're excited. They understand, they understand this game means a lot. They understand it's going to be intense.," Brown said. "They understand we've got another opportunity on a national stage which doesn't happen very often. Two weeks ago we failed and we failed very publicly. And now in a very short amount of time, we've got another opportunity on a national stage against our number one rival. We've got a chance to redeem ourselves and redeem ourselves from that performance two weeks ago. They're locked in." WVU and Pitt have split the last two matchups with the Mountaineers falling in Pittsburgh 38-31 in 2022 and beating Pitt 17-6 in Morgantown last year.

Breaking down Pitt