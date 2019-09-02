The smallest guy on the field made arguably two of the biggest plays of the game for West Virginia.

Tevin Bush, a 5-foot-6, converted running back opened the second half by pulling the sluggish Mountaineers offense along with him on a 41-yard catch and run down the right sideline.

The play was designed as a short pitch and catch but Bush took the ball and remained in bounds to wiggle through some good downfield blocking to jump start things.

“The first play of the second half was as big of a play as there was in the game,” head coach Neal Brown said in his post-game press conference.

He isn’t fibbing. The play was exactly what the offense needed after managing only 107 yards at halftime and putting only 3 points on the scoreboard. Those type of plays are exactly what the coaching staff has referenced when it comes to Bush throughout the spring and the summer given his dynamic element.

That was on display again in another critical moment in the second half when Bush took advantage of blown coverage with nobody playing him over the top and hauled in a 22-yard touchdown on third down. He was wide open in the end zone and waited for the ball to drop into his arms before hitting the ground. Bush started the scoring in the second half with his catch and closed it as well.

“I just waited for it to come and caught it at the bottom where I’m at, a low center of gravity,” he said.

Bush always knew he was fast – if he didn’t his coaches growing up wouldn’t let him forget it by constantly reminding him that he was special with the ball in his hands.

His size also has served as an advantage at times as it’s allowed him to do some things some bigger players can’t and he’s even been underestimated throughout his career. Now, it’s about harnessing that electric skill set into consistent production on the football field, which has been a task at times.

It’s the number one thing that Brown and company have addressed with him since taking the job. The reminders are something that has helped motivate him as he has attempted to carry over consistent play from the practice field to games. All while remaining always ready.

“It just leaves a chip on your shoulder,” he said. “But in a good way.”

The only regret for West Virginia was that perhaps Bush didn’t touch the ball more after turning four catches into 74 yards and a touchdown. He appeared in only 23 snaps making his impact even more impressive when you consider that three other wide receivers played more than him in the game.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to get him the ball more,” Brown said.

The one-time running back has fully embraced the receiver position which has meant getting down all of what is required to play there as well as not being afraid to throw his body around and block. The coaches also have worked with him on leaving behind his signature spin move in order to get up field faster and use his speed to create plays instead.

That was on display in two of the biggest moments of the game against James Madison, now the trick is making sure it becomes a regular scheduled program.

“I’m here to give my team a spark plug,” he said.

Job well done.