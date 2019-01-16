SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

A new era for the West Virginia football program with Neal Brown now at the helm will bring some changes to the team’s offensive and defensive schemes as well as special teams.

So what exactly is going to change?

Starting with the offense, some overlap and similarities from Brown’s style to previous head coach Dana Holgorsen’s can be expected.

Brown has an air-raid style background having served as the offensive coordinator at Kentucky under then-Wildcats head coach, Hal Mumme, who was one of the founders of the air-raid offense.

“On the football side, offensively, you all know my background. That’s why I am here,” Brown said during Thursday’s introductory press conference. “We’re not changing that. We’ll be a fast-paced, attacking offense. We’re going to get playmakers in space and put points on the board.”

In the past, West Virginia has shown the ability to adapt offensively to different styles of quarterbacks with Geno Smith, Clint Trickett and Will Grier primarily serving as pocket passers and Skyler Howard serving as a dual threat.

The one thing, though, that remained the same during the Holgorsen era is West Virginia was never afraid to air it out.

To go along with this, Brown of course likes to air the ball down the field and create explosive plays, but he has never been married to one offensive system according to Troy play-by-play announcer, Barry McKnight, who explains Brown’s offensive background below.

“We’re a get-it-done offense, by any means necessary to win the game,” Brown said.