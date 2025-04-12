Chattanooga transfer guard Huff commits to West Virginia

A popular name in the transfer portal after entering his name in the database April 5, Huff heard from a long list of options before whittling it down.

Huff, 5-foot-10, 168-pounds, had previously narrowed down his options to West Virginia, St. John’s, Iowa, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt prior to selecting the Mountaineers.

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program has landed a key piece in the back court with a commitment from Chattanooga transfer guard Honor Huff.

The high-scoring guard became a priority for West Virginia in the transfer portal and is coming off a season where he averaged 15.2 points, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds while hitting 42.4-percent of his shots and an impressive 41.6-percent of his three-point attempts.

Overall, Huff made a total of 131 on the season from deep and that total ranked him atop all of college basketball in terms of made three-pointers. He was an all-Southern Conference first-team selection.

The season before at Chattanooga, Huff averaged 17.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.4-percent from the field and 38-percent from three. That earned him all-Southern Conference second team honors while starting all 33 games for the Mocs.

Huff started his career at VMI where he appeared in all 32 games and made 18 starts as a freshman while finishing third on the team and second among all freshmen in the league averaging 10 points per game.

But when Huff transferred to Chattanooga he was forced to sit out the 2022-23 campaign due to intra-conference transfer rules that were in place within the league.

Huff has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

The transfer guard joins North Texas forward Brenen Lorient and UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha as head coach Ross Hodge looks to reconstruct the basketball roster.

WVSports.com will have more with Huff in the near future.