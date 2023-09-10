Growing up in the state of West Virginia, wide receiver Hudson Clement is a story that any Mountaineer can rally behind. His resilience to find a place on West Virginia's roster and to work himself into the spotlight on Saturday, has been brilliant.

Clement, who hails from of one of the premier high schools not only in West Virginia but in this region, Martinsburg High School, said himself that he did not stick out despite being a superstar at that level.

"I think after high school, I really tried to improve on my speed and athleticism," Clement said. "I feel like my speed is one thing in high school that didn't really separate me."

The lack of speed wasn't an issue in an outstanding performance in the 56-17 win over Duquenese on Saturday, in what will be a storybook night for the redshirt freshman.

Clement connected with quarterback Garrett Greene for five catches, 177 yards and three touchdowns, which is a feat only completed by two other WVU legends on the gridiron, Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey.

The former walk-on proved that the grind, the effort and the hard work paid off not only on the field, as he sped away for a 70-yard score and a 46-yard score to show off his quickness, but also to the coaching staff. Following Saturday's win, Clement was awarded a scholarship by head coach Neal Brown and West Virginia.

"That's something I came here and I knew I'd have to grind for and everyday you’re sort of playing with that in your mind. Three touchdowns is a crazy accomplishment but that scholarship is the biggest thing for me," Clement said.

The biggest night of this in-state native's career thus far did not come without trials and Clement recognizes the unique opportunity he was given with starting receiver Devin Carter being scratched from the lineup with just mere minutes until kickoff against the Dukes.

"I think we were coming out of the tunnel, did our little warm up with Mike Jo [Strength Coach Mike Joseph] and Coach Lal [Wide Receivers Coach Bilal Marshall] said you’re up at Z [WR]. I think I like it better that way, he didn't tell me ahead of time because I would have thought about it a little more," Clement said.

Despite the nerves and the opportunity being thrown on his lap, Clement ran with his chance and once he became comfortable, he showed out to the Mountaineer faithful on Saturday, including a hat trick and a wide open touchdown coming perfectly into fruition for a young wide receiver.

"I was a little nervous first few snaps, but after that you get the groove of that and start playing normal football."

"That's the best feeling as a wide receiver. A little hat trick and it worked perfectly and you see it running down the field. It"s the best feeling as a wide receiver.

He's not only earned himself more playing time from Brown as the season progresses, but he's earned respect from his team and has proven himself in a massive opportunity, which could be even more important.

"He's been really productive in practice and we were just waiting for him to do it in a game and he broke out. Super happy for him," Brown said. "You can see, he's not one of these guys that's just going to be okay, he's got a real chance. He's really progressed over the last year and I'm so happy for him and his family."

Now that he's accomplished the goal that every walk-on dreams of completing, it's not a sense of complacency for the former West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year. The hard work continues to represent his home state.

"I'm grinding for something, I'm grinding for this scholarship. But now that I've got it, it doesn't mean the work’s done."