Strong first half propels WVU to win in home finale over UCF

One of the reasons for WVU’s 5-5 record through 10 games was their inability to play a complete game on all three phases.

The Mountaineers would find the consistency they had been seeking as they played complementary football throughout the first half on Saturday, helping propel them to a 31-21 win over UCF, making WVU bowl eligible.

For the first time in 18 games, West Virginia would not start the game with the ball. UCF elected to receive after winning the coin toss, but WVU forced a three-and-out, getting the ball back with less than a minute having come off the clock.

WVU turned to their run game early as CJ Donaldson uncorked runs of 20 and 31 yards before finishing it off with a 1-yard touchdown, putting WVU in front, 7-0.

The Mountaineer defense would be able to apply enough pressure to get into the backfield, forcing a fumble, as Dontez Fagan recovered.

WVU capitalized on the turnover, once again using the ground game. WVU QB Garrett Greene would have two plays that looked to be blown up, but he scrambled twice in a row to pick up ten combined yards and a first down. That would allow West Virginia to march into Knight territory before they got the ball inside the 10, capping things with a 3-yard touchdown rush from Jahiem White to put them in front, 14-0.

UCF starting QB Dylan Rizk struggled out the gate, as WVU’s defensive front was able to make him uncomfortable. They turned briefly to Jacurri Brown to help them get the ball moving, as his dual-threat ability helped them. The Knights would move the ball 59 yards, 55 of those yards coming on the ground. RJ Harvey ended the drive in a wildcat look, scoring on a 2-yard rush.

WVU’s defense would shut UCF down on their next drive, while WVU’s offense capitalized.

Greene led the Mountaineers on a touchdown drive nearing the end of the first half, completing passes of 11, 16, and 26 yards respectively, all to Hudson Clement. The drive ended with Greene having great touch on a throw to the back of the end zone, as Rodney Gallagher hauled in the pass, putting WVU ahead 21-7 heading into halftime.

WVU being able to start the game on defense meant they would receive the second half kickoff. They used that to their advantage as Preston Fox returned the kickoff 36 yards before the Mountaineer offense marched down the field with Donaldson scoring on another 1-yard touchdown.

Leading 28-7, WVU’s defense forced a punt before the WVU offense came back with a three-and-out.

UCF’s offense would then hit a gear they had not been able to get to all day. Rizk would be back in at quarterback for the majority of snaps with UCF trailing by three scores, and he was able to find Kobe Hudson for a 45-yard touchdown, putting UCF down two scores with 5:38 to play in the third quarter.

West Virginia’s offense would do exactly what they would need to do, control the clock.

The Mountaineers went on a drive that lasted 8:23, and even though they didn’t come away with a touchdown, they finished with a 36-yard field goal from Michael Hayes, as WVU’s lead was back to three scores.

UCF needed a quick score, and they got just that. Rizk completed four passes before Harvey did the rest, scoring on a nine-yard touchdown, as WVU’s lead was 10 with 5:20 to play.

UCF was unsuccessful on their onside kick attempt, and WVU would quickly face a 4th and 3. Greene completed a pass to Justin Robinson, his first catch of the day, picking up 10 yards as WVU was able to bleed the clock. WVU faced another fourth down with 2:31 to play, but Greene found Clement for a gain of 18 yards, putting the finishing touches on the win.

Greene finished the game passing for only 118 yards, but as a team, WVU rushed for 203 yards in the victory.