As WVSports.com does leading up to the season, we take a look at what we project the West Virginia depth chart to look like in 2024. With the early signing period, early enrollment, the late signing day, spring ball and summer in the books we look at how the depth chart on defense projects heading into fall camp.

DEFENSIVE END:

NOSE TACKLE:

DEFENSIVE TACKLE:

West Virginia will need to replace Mike Lockhart in the middle, but Mulbah saw plenty of snaps there and Russell seems primed to make a leap. The other two starters return and there is quality depth behind them with a transfer addition in Jackson and young players that are ready to make the next step in their careers. This should be a deep group yet again although it will depend on development.

BANDIT:

For the first time since the Mountaineers moved to this scheme, the coaching staff has two bodies that seem perfectly suited for what they want to do here. Bradley played well when on the field last year, while French was a highly productive transfer and these two will likely form a formidable duo at the position.

MIKE:

WILL:

For these linebacker spots you could really move any of these players around as the two positions are now so similar. West Virginia has some talent here, but most of it is young and will need to prove itself over the course of the season.

SPEAR:

West Virginia experimented with Burks at spear in the spring and the addition of a cover option in Tarnue in the backend to fill the cat spot likely means that he sees time here this season. This could move around but today I like Burks to start at spear.

FREE SAFETY:

This one will need to play out but the Mountaineers have a starter at each position and will need to develop depth but the transfer portal has helped.

CAT SAFETY:

West Virginia added Tarnue in order to fill out the position and while Aubrey Burks could still see time here it's likely that he moves closer to the line of scrimmage at spear at least in some instances.

CORNERBACK: