1–Small signed now focus shifts. One of the biggest questions with the West Virginia basketball roster was what was the holdup with Oklahoma State transfer Javon Small signing with the basketball program? The high-level transfer committed to the Mountaineers on May 1 but still hadn't signed his letter of intent with the program heading into May 20 with rumbles of other programs attempting to get involved.

Well, that ended with Small taking an official visit to West Virginia with his mother and the school officially announcing his signing on the evening of May 20. It goes without saying that having that officially done is major news for the program as they look to piece together what the 2024-25 roster is going to look like next year.