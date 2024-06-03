1–Good recruiting news incoming. West Virginia hosted their first official visit weekend of the summer which brought 20 prospects to Morgantown. A total of 16 of those were either not committed to a school or committed to a program outside West Virginia.

And if you're tracking the activity of the coaching staff on social media along with things that somebody like me can pick up along the way it's safe to say that things went well in Touchdown City this past weekend.

The coaching staff flashed their commitment bat signal on several different occasions which means that good news is around the corner for the program.