West Virginia is expected to be active in the transfer portal this off-season to fill holes given changes to the process. With the one-time transfer rule now in place as well as providing additional scholarships to backfill loses to the portal. Given that knowledge and here is a look at just a few of those other players that could draw interest from the Mountaineers. *=West Virginia has offered.

Games: 24 Davis spent two seasons at Washington where he hauled in 47 catches for 606 yards and 4 touchdowns during that time. The California native will have two years left at his next destination and has experience on the field at the power five level.

Games: 13 Brevard only had one catch for six yards over his two seasons with Oregon but is now looking for a new home after entering the transfer portal. The Tennessee native would have three years left at his next stop and is searching for opportunity.

Games: 38 Conwright spent four seasons at TCU and over his career hauled in 39 catches for 552 yards and 3 touchdowns. Saw his playing time dip last season after being a steady contributor the two prior to that. The Lubbock native will have two years left.

Games: 1 Alexis spent two seasons at Texas but redshirted in the first before appearing in only one the second year prior to electing to enter the transfer portal. Will have three years left at his next stop and should receive interest given his recruiting profile.

Games: 10 Goree only spent one season with the SMU where he was primarily used on special teams. The Texas native will have three years left and could fill a role as an athletic linebacker with upside given his remaining eligibility.

*Games: 33 Appeared in 33 games during his time at Iowa and collected 47 tackles and 2 interceptions. He is a native of Pennsylvania and has added an offer from West Virginia. A defensive back with plenty experience, Roberts signed with Miami in February but entered back into the portal in June as a graduate transfer.

*Games: 29 Daniels has appeared in 29 games over his career and made 35 tackles and 8 passes defended. The Texas native spent four seasons with the Horned Frogs and has experience in the Big 12 Conference. He has one year of eligibility remaining in his career. West Virginia has offered.

Games: 28 McCarty spent three years at Baylor where he appeared in nearly 30 games during that time. He had his best season this past year recording 33 tackles and an interception to go along with 4 passes defended. The Texas native should have two years left and could be an intriguing late addition out of the transfer portal.

