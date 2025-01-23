West Virginia Baseball Picked Fourth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

West Virginia baseball was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll which was released on Thursday.

The Mountaineers were picked fourth in the poll behind Oklahoma State, Arizona, and TCU, who were slotted 1-3 in the poll.

WVU is entering its first season under head coach Steve Sabins after longtime head coach Randy Mazey retired following the 2024 season. West Virginia finished 2024 at a historic spot, as they made their first-ever Super Regional, ultimately falling to North Carolina.

WVU's fourth-place projection is the highest they've been projected to finish in the preseason since they joined the Big 12 in 2013.

The Mountaineers also had a selection on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team as catcher Logan Sauve was selected. Sauve finished last season with eight home runs and 37 RBI, as he hit .308 on the season.

West Virginia is searching to make their third straight regional this year, making it to the Lexington Regional in 2023 and the Tucson Regional in 2024, where they were able to win the regional and advance to the Super Regional round.

West Virginia's season is set to begin on Feb. 14, when the Mountaineers travel to face Jacksonville for a four-game series.