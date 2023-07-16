West Virginia is already well under way when it comes to filling out the 2023 class.

The Mountaineers have already secured commitments from Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa, Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle, Manhattan guard transfer Omar Silverio and Florida State guard Jeremiah Bembry but there is still work that needs to be done.

So, what's next in the class?

With so much that can change between now and when the dust settles on this class it's impossible to predict what the class size will ultimately look like but what we can do is examine what we know now.

And West Virginia is still actively pursuing several top targets.