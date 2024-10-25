Looking at remaining targets for West Virginia in the 2025 class

The Mountaineers are now up to 21 total commitments in the current cycle but are still looking to add a number of key pieces across the board at the various spots.

West Virginia has put together a significant chunk of the 2025 recruiting class at this stage, but who are some of the key targets remaining on the board?

In terms of offense, West Virginia is currently full at the quarterback and running back spots but could add one more wide receiver to round things out if the right fit emerges.

That could potentially come in the form of Dallastown (Pa.) 2025 wide receiver Michael Scott who had been committed to Arizona State but backed off that pledge in October. Scott visited Morgantown multiple times and flashed his versatile skill set at the West Virginia 7-on-7 where he was impressive.

In terms of others, the Mountaineers would obviously make an exception for a player the caliber of Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch 2025 wide receiver Samari Reed. The four-star committed to Ole Miss over the summer picking the SEC program over the Mountaineers, Penn State, Clemson, and Kentucky but wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall has a strong connection there.

The Mountaineers have one tight end in the fold, but there is the possibility that the program could look at another depending on if it’s the right fit. A potential option there would be a recent offer in Cincinnati commitment Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding 2025 athlete Demari Witherspoon but the Mountaineers would need to get a visit.

West Virginia could elect to use senior evaluation tape to determine the best option or simply hold the scholarship for the 2026 cycle where the coaching staff is already involved with a number of high level options.

West Virginia has three offensive linemen in the fold but is still searching for another offensive tackle body type to round out what the Mountaineers have there.

Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady took a visit for the Kansas State game and received an offer from West Virginia. The Ohio commitment now plans to take an official visit to Morgantown.

Plainfield (Il.) Plainfield Central 2025 offensive lineman Kaveon Lee is a recent offer and has plans to visit West Virginia after backing off his pledge to Northern Illinois.The coaching staff also could use senior evaluation in order to find some other options.

On the defensive line, West Virginia has four commitments in place but there is the possibility that the program could look at other options as things continue to progress.

The Mountaineers offered Covington (Ga.) Alcovy 2025 defensive lineman Tim Griffin this past week and the four-star prospect has interest in learning more about the Mountaineers. Griffin, 6-foot-5, 257-pounds, has garnered a lot of attention of late but assistant defensive line coach Jaysen Thompson made a good impression. He has already taken or set visits to schools such as Florida State (Oct. 5), Notre Dame (Oct. 12), Florida (Oct. 19), Cincinnati (Nov. 9) and Georgia State (Nov. 15) but he is considering a stop in Morgantown as well.

Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace 2025 defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque was down to West Virginia and Wisconsin prior to picking the Badgers and remains in the mix. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2025 defensive lineman Christian Hudson is another that received an official offer from West Virginia despite his commitment to UCF. Another prospect that is committed elsewhere that has received an official offer is Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek 2025 defensive end Derry Norris Jr. but it remains to be seen if the Mountaineers can work their way into the mix.

West Virginia could take one more inside linebacker in this cycle with the coaching staff looking at several options there after some fell off the board in the summer. As far as outside pass rushers, San Mateo (Ca.) College of San Mateo outside linebacker Odera Okaka holds an offer from West Virginia. The Mountaineers jumped into the mix after outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral extended a scholarship offer.

Okaka is coming off a season where he had 41 tackles and 3 sacks and was recently offered by Penn State as well. The edge rusher should have two seasons of eligibility remaining and would fill the need at that spot in the class. He took his official visit to West Virginia for the Iowa State game and the program is firmly in the mix.

As for the rest of the secondary, West Virginia has filled many of their needs but some targets remain there although it is unclear if there will be any more additions given the quality that is already in the class at those various spots.