Advertisement
Published Nov 25, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: UCF
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against UCF.

Advertisement
Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garrett Greene*

77

50

27

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

CJ Donaldson*

44

31

13

Jahiem White

36

22

14

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Hudson Clement*

67

42

25

Rodney Gallagher*

46

26

20

Justin Robinson

35

22

13

Preston Fox*

31

19

12

Ric'Darious Farrmer

6

3

3

CJ Cole

3

3

0

Tyler Evans

1

0

1

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor*

62

41

21

Treylan Davis

37

30

7

Jack Sammarco

10

6

4

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Wyatt Milum*

77

50

27

Tomas Rimac*

77

50

27

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

77

50

27

Nick Malone*

77

50

27

Brandon Yates

44

29

15

Landen Livingston*

33

21

12

Sully Weidman

3

2

1

Xavier Bausley

1

1

0

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Sean Martin*

44

25

19

Fatorma Mulbah*

40

24

16

TJ Jackson*

38

20

18

Asani Redwood

27

16

11

Hammond Russell

20

12

8

Nate Gabriel

2

2

0

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Trey Lathan*

48

28

20

Josiah Trotter*

47

27

20

Reid Carrico*

43

28

15

Tyrin Bradley*

38

21

17

Ty French

19

12

7

Ben Cutter

10

6

4

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Anthony Wilson*

57

33

24

Jaheem Joseph*

57

33

24

Keke Tarnue

16

8

8

Israel Boyce

7

2

5

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garnett Hollis*

57

33

24

Dontez Fagan*

33

24

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement