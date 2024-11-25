JUCO CB Jonah Martinez interested in visit to West Virginia

Martinez, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, found out about the news from assistant secondary coach Jevaughn Codlin who had been following him for around a month prior to pulling the trigger.

Long Beach C.C. (Ca.) 2025 cornerback Jonah Martinez was surprised by his offer from West Virginia because he hadn’t heard much from them prior to receiving it.

“He believes I’m a top prospect,” he said.

West Virginia joins a list of schools that also includes South Florida, Georgia State, Hawaii, Florida International, North Texas, New Mexico State, and Eastern Michigan.

Each of those programs are recruiting him at cornerback and the Mountaineers see some qualities that standout.

“They love my press man and coverage skills,” he said.

Martinez is originally from California and has two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. As a full qualifier, he will be eligible to enroll in January at his next stop.

At this stage, Martinez is still mapping out visits but West Virginia is a place that is certainly on his radar when it comes to possible stops. He is currently talking to his parents about setting it up.

“West Virginia would definitely be a place I would check out,” he said.