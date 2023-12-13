The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college football and that has been no different at West Virginia. Several players have inserted their names into the portal, which is a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them. Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia football team. For the purpose of this we will focus mainly on scholarship football players.

TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA: None

IN TRANSFER PORTAL:

Games: 24 Lockhart spent two seasons with the West Virginia football program after transferring in from Georgia Tech. Over those two years he piled up 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He saw his role increase drastically in his second year where he played 409 snaps while recording 21 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. The nose guard will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Games: 23 McLaurin spent two years with the West Virginia football program where he played a key role on defense at different times during that span. He finished with 89 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks playing both safety and spear during his time with the Mountaineers. Will have one year left in his career.

Games: 3 Heard only saw action in three game during his true freshman season but the expectation was that his best football would be ahead of him in Morgantown. But he entered the transfer portal at the end of the year and will have four years at his next stop in his career. The pass rusher should be in demand despite limited action.

Games: 15 Aaron was brought to West Virginia to provide some veteran leadership but saw action in only 15 games during his time in Morgantown and turned that into 13 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. Left after playing in four games this past season and will now be searching for a new opportunity with his two final years of eligibility.

Games: 28 Johnson spent three seasons with the West Virginia football program where he served as primarily a backup although he did have opportunities to make his mark. Over his three seasons, Johnson rushed for 670 yards and 4 touchdowns, while hauling in 12 passes for 59 yards and a score. He will have one year left at his next stop.

Games: 15 Braham was another veteran presence on the roster that West Virginia brought in from the junior college ranks to help round out a young wide receiver room. But it never clicked in Morgantown and he elected to enter the transfer portal just four games into this past season. He finished his career over his two years with 17 grabs for 164 yards.



Games: 25 Wilson-Lamp spent three years with the program where he appeared in a total of 25 games mostly as a reserve cornerback and on special teams. Wilson-Lamp recorded 14 tackles and 3 passes defended and got a crack at starting the 2023 season with the first team defense before moving to the bench. Will have two years left.

Games: 25 Dixon spent three years with West Virginia where he racked up 72 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss during that time bouncing back and forth between linebacker and spear. Dixon came to Morgantown from Penn State but never was able to find his footing as an impact player before being off the team after the Houston game. Has one year remaining at his next college destination.

Games: 2 Cobb transferred into West Virginia after a productive stint at Buffalo but struggled during his appearances on the field and then was lost for the season due to injury. Elected to enter the transfer portal and will have one season left at his next stop.

Games: 1 Poke was recruited to bring speed to the return game for West Virginia but only managed to see the field in one game. Entered the transfer portal after the season and will have one year of eligibility left in his career at his next stop.

Games: 4 Stokes came in the 2022 class but was limited to essentially reserve duties over his limited time on the field with the program. Entered the transfer portal with three years remaining after recording just 3 tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss.

Games: 14 Mallinger came into the program as a speedy athlete and started on the defensive side of the ball although he was never really able to find his footing. He finished with 28 tackles and a pair of sacks before moving to offense at wide receiver. Decided to leave the program after not seeing the field in his third year.

HAS TRANSFERRED ELSEWHERE: None