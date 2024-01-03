Advertisement
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Defense

Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

This is a recap of the season-long numbers on defense at each individual position on the roster. So here is who all played and how much.

Defensive Line
Player Snaps Games

Eddie Vesterinen

518

13

Sean Martin

490

13

Mike Lockhart*

409

12

Tomiwa Durojaiye*

270

13

Fatorma Mulbah

241

13

Jalen Thornton

217

13

Davoan Hawkins

152

13

Asani Redwood

137

11

Hammond Russell

111

12

Corey McIntyre

23

4

Zeiqui Lawton

4

1

DJ Cotton

2

1

Harry Hilvert

2

1

Derek Berlitz

2

1
*=Left the program.

Linebackers
Player Snaps Games

Lee Kpogba

777

13

Jared Bartlett

578

13

Marcis Floyd

492

11

Ben Cutter

464

11

Tyrin Bradley

327

12

Hershey McLaurin*

302

11

Tray Lathan

264

5

Lance Dixon*

182

6

Caden Biser

130

7

Taurus Simmons

41

5

Jairo Faverus

40

4

Tirek Austin-Cave

22

2

James Heard

2

2

Oryend Fisher

2

1
*=Left the team.
Safeties
Player Snaps Games

Anthony Wilson

787

13

Aubrey Burks

703

12

Keyshawn Cobb*

75

2

Raleigh Collins

59

6

Avery Wilcox

25

3

Christion Stokes*

15

3

Josiah Jackson

11

2

Aden Nelson

3

1
*=Left the team.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Games

Beanie Bishop

837

13

Malachi Ruffin

742

13

Jacolby Spells

131

9

Andrew Wilson-Lamp*

63

3

Montre Miller

12

1

Jordan Jackson

3

1

----------

