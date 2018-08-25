Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-25 08:24:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach: Mathis has 'made a name for himself' in Cedartown history

D3ymeyqbbrswul3wsuwj
Mathis has a tireless work ethic.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Cedartown High School has produced a strong line of running backs during the 33 years that now head coach Doyle Kelley has worked either at the school or in the Polk School District.

Former Georgia and now Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb headlines that list.

But new West Virginia commitment Tony Mathis has made quite the name for himself as well.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}