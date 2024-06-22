“He is the best skill player I’ve coached in my 16 or 17 years doing it,” he said.

Boyle County Head Coach Justin Haddix doesn’t have any reservations about where wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry fits into the players that he has coached over his career.

And it didn’t take the veteran head coach long to realize that he had something different in Quisenberry. During his first year with the program, he scored four touchdowns in a game while playing both sides of the ball and made some plays that caught the attention of Haddix due to his athleticism.

It’s only gotten better from there as he has continued to develop, but it’s his approach that stands out, too. That’s because Quisenberry has remained focused and while he isn’t the most vocal player he is always striving to get better and pushing his teammates with the example that he sets.

“He’s not changed his attitude since then. He’s handled the success which I feel like is harder than failure a lot of times. He just comes to work every day and just brings his lunchpail and is ready to go,” he said.

Haddix believes that Quisenberry is the best player in the state of Kentucky and is a massive piece to what the highly successful Rebels football program does in all areas of the field. The Rivals.com three-star prospect is only going to be entering his third year as a wide receiver, but makes his impact felt across the board.

Quisenberry plays all over on the offensive side, at safety on defense and even at cornerback to match up with opposing wide receivers that give his team problems. He also is a weapon on special teams.

“He is a gym rat. He loves football and is always looking at new ways to do things. He is very coachable. He plays both ways for us, he returns kicks, and he barely comes off the field. So, what he brings to our team is invaluable,” Haddix said.

While Quisenberry only stands around 5-foot-8, the doubts about his size is a motivator that Haddix believes he has used to help him become an even better player throughout the course of his career.

“He knows when you see him people doubt him because of his size but everybody we’ve played size has not been a factor in anything that we’ve done. I think he’s got a little chip on his shoulder, and I hope people keep doubting him because he is going to keep proving them wrong,” he said.

When it comes to his recruitment, Quisenberry found the right fit with West Virginia as he developed a strong trust with head coach Neal Brown, secondary coach ShaDon Brown and wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall.

Haddix believes that he likes the fit on the field with the Mountaineers as well as he could be used all over on the offensive side.

And now with one season left at Boyle, Haddix is excited for what the future holds for Quisenberry.

“I got one more year with him so I’m just going to enjoy it,” he said.