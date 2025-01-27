Coach's Take: Bomar and Weaver are outstanding two-way athletes

The brothers are coming off standout years as Bomar accounted for over 1,400 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns along with 2 kick returns and a punt return score and five interceptions and 2 scores while Weaver had almost 900 receiving yards with 11 scores, 2 kick return touchdowns, 4 interceptions and 2 pick sixes.

That’s because when the pair is on the field, the momentum and everything is leaning toward their sideline.

Each filled the stat sheet after coming over to Westside ahead of their senior years.

“They are two absolute dogs. The best way I can describe them. In this day and age, I don’t know how they got out of South Carolina if I’m being honest,” Lane said. “They both played offense and defense and are both outstanding players. West Virginia is getting two mini-Travis Hunters.”

Bomar is likely to begin his career at cornerback and while it might sound wild after going for over 1,400 yards that is the position that best fits his skill set.

“His ball skills are so good, but you can flip him,” he said.

Armoni on the other hand is likely to start his career at wide receiver in the slot as he is an explosive option that is aggressive when he runs and makes the first person miss.

“Also kick return and he’ll make something happen,” Lane said.

The head coach has known the pair since they were youths and actually coached their father Lamar Bomar when he was an assistant at Byrne. So, he knew what he was getting into when they enrolled on campus.

Neither disappointed.

“West Virginia is getting two outstanding players,” he said.

Both go about things differently as Bomar is more introverted off the field but flips a switch on it, while Weaver is more animated at times, but the results are hard to argue.

A big reason for the pair committing to West Virginia is their relationship with Rod West, who actually recruited the pair when he was at Appalachian State. Even during the transition, West remained active and offered both when he was able to come on staff.

“He never let those guys go. He was on the phone with me, or their dad and they built a really good relationship,” Lane said. “It was just natural for him.”