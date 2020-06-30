WVSports - Coach talk: West Virginia football DL commit Vesterinen is college ready

Finland defensive end Edward Vesterinen is the latest of a string of prospects set to make their way from Europe to Morgantown and there’s a lot to like about what he brings to the table.

Don’t take my word for it, instead the coach that’s watched him develop over the last three years in PPI Recruits Founder Brandon Collier.

PPI is a service meant to try to open doors for European born college football prospects to play football in the United States. The group identifies the top talent throughout Europe and works with Collier in order to develop and bring those prospects to the attention of college coaches.

“I thought he was the most college-ready now kid out of anybody I’ve worked with. He can come in and compete right away,” Collier said.