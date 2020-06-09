News More News
football

Coach Talk: West Virginia WR commit Prather as good as you'll find

Prather possesses plenty of skills to be an impact player with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Prather possesses plenty of skills to be an impact player with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

It didn’t take long for Germantown (Md.) Northwest head coach Mike Neubeiser to realize what he had in Kaden Prather when he arrived at the school.

Prather came from DeMatha High School last February and quickly made an impression in workouts.

“Some guys jump out. They’re just different. They’re faster, bigger and stronger and he looked different. That was him from day one,” he said.

{{ article.author_name }}