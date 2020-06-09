Coach Talk: West Virginia WR commit Prather as good as you'll find
It didn’t take long for Germantown (Md.) Northwest head coach Mike Neubeiser to realize what he had in Kaden Prather when he arrived at the school.
Prather came from DeMatha High School last February and quickly made an impression in workouts.
“Some guys jump out. They’re just different. They’re faster, bigger and stronger and he looked different. That was him from day one,” he said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news