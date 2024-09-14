College Gameday makes their picks for Backyard Brawl

On ESPN's College Gameday show, the crew picked who they think will win the Backyard Brawl on Saturday afternoon.

Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit were joined by University of South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley, and the six of them made their picks for the game.

Howard, Staley, Corso, and Herbstreit picked Pitt to win. Former Mountaineer McAfee along with West Virginia native Saban picked WVU to win.

Kickoff is set. for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.