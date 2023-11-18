West Virginia made Mentor (Oh.) 2025 quarterback Scotty Fox a priority on the recruiting trail and that paid off with the signal caller announcing his commitment to the Mountaineers.

Fox, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, chose the Big 12 Conference program over early offers from Michigan State, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Boston College, Indiana, Connecticut and several more.

The Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer in May and were at the forefront of his recruitment from that point forward spearheaded by quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan. That connection was critical in the early decision for Fox as the two were close throughout.