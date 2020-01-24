West Virginia needed to land a running back in the 2020 class and the Mountaineers have now done that with a commitment from Orlando (Fla.) Jones running back A'varius Sparrow.

Sparrow, 5-foot-9, 180-pounder, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Rutgers, Central Florida, Colorado State, Middle Tennessee State and others. West Virginia extended a scholarship offer in mid-December after an impressive senior season where he rolled up 2,135 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Rivals.com three-star prospect has only been playing football for two years and originally started as a linebacker.

The talented running back took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and he saw enough to make the call to commit to the Mountaineers. Running backs coach Chad Scott handled the recruitment of Sparrow and made a strong connection over that period of time.