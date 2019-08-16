West Virginia has addressed a need in the 2020 recruiting class by receiving a verbal commitment from Ramsey (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley.

Finley, 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, was a fast-riser on the recruiting trail this past summer earning offers from a number of power five programs aside from West Virginia including Maryland, Pittsburgh, Boston College and Rutgers.

Part of his rise has been his performance at various camp stops after appearing in only a limited amount of games last season due to a transfer.

The Mountaineers offered in early May and has been strongly in the mix since zeroing in on Finley.

Tight ends coach Travis Trickett developed a close bond with him and he made multiple visits to campus in order to become more comfortable with the coaches and the program in general. His most recent visit was in the open window in late July where he was able to get an in-depth look at the program.