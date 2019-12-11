News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Commitment 101: Daryl Porter

Porter gives the West Virginia Mountaineers football team a versatile defensive back.
Porter gives the West Virginia Mountaineers football team a versatile defensive back. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia continues to add pieces to its 2020 class and the most recent comes in the form of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Daryl Porter.

Porter, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, held an offer from West Virginia since the spring but things picked up of late with the Mountaineers securing an official visit over the weekend. It was the third such trip for Porter after stops at Utah and Washington State, but the Mountaineers were able to close the deal.

Inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett served as the lead recruiter for Porter and established a strong connection that only continued to grow throughout the course of the process.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}