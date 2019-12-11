Commitment 101: Daryl Porter
West Virginia continues to add pieces to its 2020 class and the most recent comes in the form of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Daryl Porter.
Porter, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, held an offer from West Virginia since the spring but things picked up of late with the Mountaineers securing an official visit over the weekend. It was the third such trip for Porter after stops at Utah and Washington State, but the Mountaineers were able to close the deal.
Inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett served as the lead recruiter for Porter and established a strong connection that only continued to grow throughout the course of the process.
