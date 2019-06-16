West Virginia has added a versatile piece to the 2020 recruiting class after securing a commitment from Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli.

Okoli, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers following an impressive performance at the June 7 one-day camp but made the quick turnaround back to Morgantown for an official visit. That was enough to seal the deal as the speedster picked West Virginia over offers from Kentucky, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Temple and East Carolina to name a few.

Secondary coach Jahmile Addae was the lead recruiter for Okoli and was able to eyeball him in person as he competed in the camp showcasing his speed and versatility. The Rivals.com three-star prospect worked out at both cornerback and wide receiver and was one of the top performers at the event.