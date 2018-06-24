Commitment 101: Donavan Beaver
West Virginia hosted a number of high-profile prospects over the course of the weekend and nabbed a commitment from one of those in Spotsylvania (Va.) Massaponax offensive lineman Donavan Beaver.
Beaver, 6-foot-7, 295-pounds, visited Morgantown for the second time with his entire family in tow and that was enough for him to pull the trigger in favor of the Mountaineers.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect picked West Virginia over a host of other offers including Florida, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Maryland.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news