West Virginia is looking to add several players to the 2020 class down the stretch run and the Mountaineers took a significant step there with the commitment of Perkinston (Miss.) Gulf Coast C.C. cornerback Jackie Matthews.

Matthews, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over a number of other offers including Central Florida, Arkansas State, Troy, Charlotte and Marshall after the program emerged to the forefront of his recruitment in recent weeks. The Big 12 Conference program extended a scholarship offer in mid-October after the coaches stopped in to see him and things only progressed from there.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend and that was enough to seal the deal for the Alabama native to have him join the class. The lead recruiter was cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae and his connection served as a key catalyst.