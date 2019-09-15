News More News

Commitment 101: Kedrian Johnson

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program has added junior college guard Kedrian Johnson.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program continues to build for the future and was able to add another key piece to the puzzle in Temple College (Tx.) guard Kedrian Johnson.

Johnson, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from New Mexico State, Buffalo, Texas State, New Mexico and Missouri State along with interest from Texas Tech, Texas A&M and LSU.

The Mountaineers had not pulled the trigger on a scholarship offer prior to his official visit over the weekend but that occurred after sitting down with head coach Bob Huggins. That was all the junior college prospect needed to make a call on his recruitment and pick the Big 12 Conference program.

A standout scoring guard at the junior college level, Johnson averaged 25.6 points in his first year at Temple while also leading the nation in steals at 3.7 per game.


{{ article.author_name }}